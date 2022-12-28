Birmingham, December 28: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in a nightclub in Birmingham just before midnight on Boxing Day. Cops have now identified the man as Cody Fisher, a footballer. Fisher was stabbed in The Crane nightclub in Digbeth on December 26. The nightclub was closed immediately after the incident.

According to Dailystar, emergency services were called to the scene but despite the best efforts of staff and paramedics the man was pronounced dead within 30 minutes, West Midlands police said. UK: Man Sets Fire to Gates of Royal Residence Buckingham Palace, Arrested (Watch Video)

Fisher’s family have been left heartbroken after the incident. His family will be supported by specialist officers. Fisher played left-back in local non-league football around Birmingham. UK: Woman Stabs Boyfriend With Broken Glass in Back After Being Woken From Nap, Ordered Two-Year Community Order

Cops said there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at that time. Cops are examining the CCTV footage and further investigation is underway. The whole area has been kept under strict supervision by police to provide reassurance to other residents.

Police have already spoken to several people who were present in the nightclub at the time but are looking for witnesses who could have seen or filmed the incident.

Police believe Fisher was approached by a group before being stabbed and are urging anyone in the club to get in touch. Anyone with information is urged to contact police authorities via Live Chat and reference log 3792 from December 26. A New Year’s eve event which was set to take place at the nightclub has been cancelled.

