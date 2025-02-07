Islamabad [Pakistan], February 7 (ANI): The Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan (DigiMAP) has strongly condemned the threats and intimidation faced by senior woman journalist and anchor Munizae Jahangir, a founding member of the organization, as reported by the Pamir Times.

According to Pamir Times, DigiMAP expressed concern over these attacks, which it views as a direct assault on press freedom and the constitutionally protected right to freedom of expression. The organization highlighted that such actions are a clear attempt to silence independent voices and obstruct efforts to hold those in power accountable.

Munizae Jahangir is widely respected for her dedication to truth and justice and is considered an inspiration to many emerging female journalists. DigiMAP has expressed its full support for her, acknowledging her significant contribution to journalism, as reported by Pamir Times.

The Pamir Times reported that DigiMAP President Sabookh Syed pointed out that these threats are part of a troubling trend of hostility directed at journalists, especially those covering sensitive issues like religion and blasphemy. He reiterated that any attempt to stifle free speech must be met with firm condemnation.

Syed also emphasized that the safety of journalists is not just a personal matter but a critical issue tied to the preservation of democratic values, human rights, and the public's right to access information.

Pamir Times further reported that Shazia Mehboob, the Communication Secretary of DigiMAP, voiced deep concern over the harassment Munizae Jahangir is facing, which appears designed to undermine both her professional credibility and personal safety.

DigiMAP has called on the relevant authorities to take immediate action, investigate the threats, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The organization also reaffirmed its commitment, alongside civil society, to create an environment where journalists--particularly those in digital media--can freely exercise their right to free speech and press freedom without fear of retribution. (ANI)

