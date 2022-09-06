Islamabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Pakistan's media watchdog on Monday decided to shut down two channels operated by a Karachi-based media conglomerate critical of the government over their failure to secure security clearance from the interior ministry.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said that Bol News and Bol Entertainment have been shut down.

The PEMRA in its meeting decided that the channel could not be allowed to operate until the Ministry of Interior issued a security clearance.

"Hence, the PEMRA reviewed all records, court orders, and notices from the interior ministry and subsequently decided to revoke licences issued to Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd (Bol News and Bol Entertainment) with immediate effect," according to a statement by the watchdog.

It also noted that the licence of Bol Entertainment expired in Dec 2021 and the company did not approach PEMRA for its renewal.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan termed that decision as part of the policy of the current government to ban media that is sympathetic to his party.

"The fascism and censorship we are witnessing today in Pakistan is unprecedented!" he tweeted.

Bol News in the recent past has also faced a suspension of transmission for airing controversial views on talk shows on the ongoing political crisis and military leadership.

This is the second case in recent months that has drawn criticism from Khan.

Earlier, the transmission of ARY News was blocked but the ban was later revoked following backlash from all quarters of society.

