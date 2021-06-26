Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has raised questions over the leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Sindh and said the dictatorship of "Zardari" family is in force in the province.

The News International reported that Chaudhry on Friday said that the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP kept reciting the mantra of upholding democratic norms round the clock but ironically they were least bothered about observing democratic principles in Sindh.

"If no observance of democratic principles was done in any province, it was Sindh," he tweeted. In Sindh - the dictatorship of Zardari family is in force, as after usurping the Public Accounts Committee, now the Leader of the Opposition in the province has also been barred from speaking on the budget which shows the real color of 'Zardari democracy'," he said.

Earlier too the Minister had accused the provincial rulers and top PPP leadership of misusing public funds to launder money abroad and stealing water of the poor farmers while blaming the federal government for the water crisis, as per Dawn.

Chaudhry also advocated monitoring the use of public funds in Sindh given by the federal government through a 'third party.'

The News International further reported that while stressing on monitoring of the development budget for Sindh, he appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure the implementation of Article 140-A in the province.

Addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club, Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan floated the idea of neutral umpires in cricket and now he was advocating for a neutral Election Commission and such a system that would be acceptable for all.

He also said the opposition had no agenda for the progress of the country nor they had any foreign policy or economic agenda.

Chaudhry also said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the PPP were against 'democratic thinking' and had imposed dictatorship in Sindh, therefore, the people were not getting their rights. He said billions of rupees had been given for Karachi, Badin and Larkana and asked where those funds had gone. "Money belonging to the Sindh government is being retrieved from Dubai, Canada or Europe," claimed the Minister.

He said the federal government would give Rs 700-750 billion to Sindh under budget 2021-2022, apart from grants or special funds.

He accused the PPP leaders, particularly former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, of stealing water and diverting water (share of other farmers) to their own lands, reported the publication. (ANI)

