Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Pakistan's National Assembly passed a resolution for a proper investigation into the death of Religious Affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor in an accident in Islamabad on Saturday, reported Dawn.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Receiving Chemotherapy for Cancer, Confirm Leaked US Documents.

In the National Assembly, some of the members demanded an investigation into the accident while claiming that Shakoor's death could be the result of the assassination since the minister was facing threats. The demand was made by independent member Ali Wazir and endorsed by other members.

But Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said it seems he died in a road accident. He, however, assured the house that a thorough investigation would be carried out to look into other possibilities, according to Dawn.

Also Read | California Gurdwara Shooting: Police Arrest 17 Sikhs, 41 firearms Seized from suspects.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said despite the minister facing threats, no police guard was assigned to him.

On Saturday night, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader Shakoor died in a road accident in Islamabad's Red Zone area, Dawn reported.

According to the local police, the minister (55) was heading towards Secretariat Chowk on Saturday evening on Constitution Avenue Road when his car was hit by a pick-up truck with five passengers on board.

Following the accident, the minister was immediately shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital in critical condition, but couldn't be resuscitated.

The Inspector General of Police with other senior officers reached the scene of the accident and the hospital soon after receiving information.

The police said all five occupants of the other vehicle were arrested and shifted to a nearby police station for investigation. It is still unclear if the minister was alone in the vehicle or if there were others. A police source, however, said the minister was driving the car, reported Dawn.

Sources in the hospital said the minister suffered a serious head injury, leading to his death. They said the body of the deceased leader was handed over to his family after a post-mortem.

Further, according to Dawn, the JUI-F leader was known for his fiery speeches against his political rivals, especially PTI. He won the National Assembly seat of NA-51 in the 2018 general elections from the platform of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal. He hailed from Lakki Marwat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)