Islamabad [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): A National Dialogue Committee (NDC) in Pakistan expressed concern about the health of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, calling for immediate access to his personal physician, Dawn reported on Saturday.

According to Dawn, the issue was raised by the NDC in a statement that came two days after the Pakistani government confirmed that Imran Khan underwent a medical procedure for an eye ailment at a hospital in Islamabad last week.

The development triggered strong criticism from the PTI, which claimed that neither the party nor Khan's family had been informed about the procedure.

The NDC -- formed by former PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Shahzad Waseem and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail--held a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday. Former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and senior politician Munir Ahmad Khan were also present, the Dawn reported.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the committee voiced "serious concern" over Imran Khan's health and demanded that arrangements be made for him to meet his personal doctor, Dr Faisal Sultan, to ensure what it described as "immediate and quality medical treatment".

"God forbid, if any harm comes to the PTI founder's health, the entire leadership of the ruling coalition will be responsible, and the right to take legal action against them is reserved," the statement said, as quoted by Dawn.

The NDC also cited precedent, noting that a medical board was established for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his incarceration and that his personal physician was permitted to meet him. It argued that Imran Khan should be granted similar facilities.

"The right to health of any prisoner is an inalienable right under the law. Deliberately depriving a prisoner of medical treatment and endangering their health amounts to a criminal act," the statement said, as quoted by the Dawn, urging the federal government to stop "politicising the health of political opponents".

The committee criticised the approach of both the federal government and the government of Punjab province, calling it "regrettable, undemocratic and contrary to their political claims". It further alleged that facts about Imran Khan's eye condition were concealed and that authorities misled the public, as reported by Dawn.

The NDC also condemned remarks by the Opposition Leader of Pakistan's National Assembly, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who reportedly said that Imran Khan's health was not as serious as being portrayed. The committee alleged that Achakzai was effectively siding with the government and called for a joint sit-in by the PTI and opposition parties outside the Prime Minister's House.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Executive Director Dr Rana Imran Sikander said that Imran Khan's eye procedure was completed "smoothly" and that his condition remained stable, as reported by Dawn.

"The procedure took approximately 20 minutes. The patient remained vitally stable throughout and was discharged with routine post-procedure care instructions and follow-up advice," Sikander said in a video statement, Dawn reported. (ANI)

