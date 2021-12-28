Lahore [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Pakistan's National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has imposed a ban on whistleblowing against its own corruption amounting to billions of rupees, local media reported on Tuesday.

The NTDC move to bulldoze any attempt to stop misconduct in the company was being seen as an attempt to silence voices against illegalities and misconduct.

It was claimed that high-ups of the company, including the chairman board of directors, MD, DMD and several GMs have been accused of corrupt practices through various complaints, as per The News International.

It further said that to protect themselves from inquiries, they have shown a rare agreement on formally putting a lid on such whistleblowing.

The state-owned NTDC through an official memo titled "handling anonymous, pseudonymous complaints" asked all its formations to dispose of any such complaints, according to The News International.

"The board of directors, NTDC in its 152nd meeting held on 22-05-2019 unanimously resolved that all anonymous/ pseudonymous complaints received by the management directly or through board may be disposed of by it. It is therefore reiterated that all anonymous/pseudonymous complaints be disposed of in accordance with the directions circulated vide Company Secretary, NTDC, Notification No NTDC/CS/1294-1320 dated 04-10-2019," a letter citing by the Pakistani publication read.

Around a dozen of complaints have been sent to NTDC for conducting an investigation by the regulator of the power sector, The News International reported. (ANI)

