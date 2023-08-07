Karachi [Pakistan], August 7 (ANI): One fisherman was dead and several others were injured after strong winds overturned a boat in the Arabian Sea, ARY News reported on Monday citing a spokesperson.

“There were 16 fishermen in the boat,” a spokesman of the Coastal Media Centre said adding, “All fishermen of the ill-fated boat were natives of the coastal settlement of Ibrahim Haideri."

“A rescue operation has been underway to get the fishermen stranded in the sea to safety,” he said.

According to ARY News, the fisherman who died as a result of the incident "has been identified as Muhammad," the Coastal Media Centre spokesman said.

This is not the first such incident that is taking place.

In February of this year, a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake close to Dhoro Naro in the Umerkot region, resulting in at least six deaths through drowning. Ten individuals were travelling in the boat to Sehar Faquir's shrine to offer respects. Six people were killed when the boat capsized in the lake, ARY News reported.

Kalankar Lake is situated near Dhoronaro village of Umerkot, Sindh, Pakistan. The lake is spread over both Sanghar and Umerkot districts.

When police and rescue personnel arrived, they pulled three children's bodies from the water. The boat was described as being outdated and in poor shape due to which the accident took place. (ANI)

