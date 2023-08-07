England, August 7: In an unusual incident, a 33-year-old man, Liam Jangi, urinated on the floor of a family restaurant in Broadstairs, Kent, after receiving the wrong change for his drink order at Italian-American chain restaurant Frankie & Benny's. Upset by the mix-up, Jangi flew into a rage and was eventually asked to leave the establishment. He later sought bizarre revenge by urinating on the floor, leading to his arrest and subsequent court appearance.

According to the prosecution, Jangi was given four five-pence coins instead of the expected 20-pence coin, sparking his outrage and a series of abusive outbursts. After being instructed to leave the restaurant, Jangi requested permission to use the restroom before urinating on the floor. The situation escalated when Jangi launched a racist and homophobic attack against the officers who arrived at the scene for his arrest. PC Permale of Kent Police recounted Jangi's belligerent behaviour, stating that he had exhibited signs of intoxication. UK Shocker: Man Raped Woman Twice on Same Tube Train in London, Court Informed; Accused Says 'Arrested for Matters I Have Not Committed'.

According to the Daily Star report, at the Margate Magistrates' Court, Jangi pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage to property and racially aggravated harassment. His defence attorney, Rob Quinn, explained that Jangi was grappling with personal issues and was too intoxicated to recall his actions. Due to an existing community order, the court opted for leniency in Jangi's punishment. Bestiality Case: UK Man Caught Having Sex With Horse, Court Bans Him From Going Near Hoofed Animals.

Panel chair Christopher Mackenny ruled for a conditional discharge for the two offences and ordered compensation payments of £75 to the police officer, £80 to Frankie & Benny's, £85 in court costs, and a statutory victim surcharge of £26.

This bizarre incident sheds light on the unexpected consequences of a seemingly minor dispute, revealing how emotions can escalate in unusual ways, even in a public setting.

