Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): A policeman was killed, whereas 12 people sustained injuries in a blast near a mosque in Quetta on Monday, reported ARY News.

The 12 people who were injured, included five security personnel.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2024: All You Need To Know About Today's Surya Grahan As Moon Starts To Cover Up Sun.

Following the blast, the injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for immediate treatment.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and started an investigation into the case to determine the nature and cause of the blast that took place, according to ARY News.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2024: Partial Eclipse Begins Over South Pacific as Moon Starts to Cover Up Sun.

This is not the first such explosion in the region. The province has witnessed a surge in terrorism activities lately.

In February, according to ARY News, at least 12 people were killed and 25 were injured in a blast outside a political party's office in Balochistan's Pishin region.

Similarly, at least 12 people were killed and several injured in a blast that occurred near the JUI-F election office in Balochistan's Qila Saifullah. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)