Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan opposition's long march, led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, will enter Islamabad on March 27, where they will stage a sit-in at the Constitution Avenue, PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said.

During a press conference on Friday, Sanaullah said that the long march would start from Lahore on March 24. It would enter Rawalpindi on March 26, and Islamabad on March 27, and the participant would stay on Constitution Avenue.

"We will not leave Constitution Avenue without getting the result of no-confidence move on March 28," Rana Sana said, as per The News International.

Responding to the interior minister and information minister about the use of money to purchase loyalties of the government's parliamentarians, PMLN Punjab President challenged ministers to come up with evidence and have a debate with him on any television channel.

"There is no question of giving money to the dissident PTI members, as none of them had made such demand," he said, adding that neither threats nor requests, being made by the government to its angry members, would work.

Separately, PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the government's people were in immense frustration since the opposition parties submitted a no-trust resolution in the National Assembly.

The News International reported quoting him saying the same ministers who were claiming to defeat the opposition's no-trust move were now escaping from the National Assembly session.

"As the PTI-led government has also already lost the support of 10 of its members, Imran Khan was now below the magic number of 172," he said.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. (ANI)

