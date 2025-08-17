Peshawar [Pakistan], August 17 (ANI): Rescue teams in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) districts continued to dig through mud and debris on Saturday after flash floods triggered by days of heavy monsoon rainfall claimed the lives of at least 344 people in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa within 48 hours, officials said, according to the Express Tribune.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 324 deaths has been recorded in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, while additional fatalities were reported in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). At least 137 people sustained injuries as houses collapsed and floodwaters swept away residents, livestock and vehicles, reported the Express Tribune.

Also Read | Seoul Fire: 2 Dead, 13 Injured After Blaze Erupts in 20-Story Apartment Building in South Korea Capital.

Authorities stated the scale of destruction prompted the provincial government to declare six districts, Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram as disaster-hit. Thousands of homes were destroyed, while major roads, bridges and link routes were washed away, complicating relief and rescue work.

"Heavy rainfall, landslides and washed-out roads are severely hampering rescue efforts, particularly the transportation of heavy machinery and ambulances," said Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for K-P's rescue agency, reported the Express Tribune.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs in 2025: 80,945 Employees Laid Off in Technology Sector This Year by 179 Companies; Check Job Cuts Announced in July and August.

"In some areas, workers are forced to walk long distances to reach disaster sites," he said. "They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris."

Nearly 2,000 personnel have been deployed for rescue operations, though officials cautioned that more victims may remain trapped under rubble in remote areas.

In Shangla district alone, 37 people were confirmed dead, with several others still missing. Torrential flooding, landslides and lightning strikes has left hundreds injured, destroyed houses and displaced entire communities.

Officials said 11 people lost their lives in PoJK, nine in PoGB, and five more in Bajaur district after a government helicopter carrying out a relief mission crashed due to bad weather on Friday.

The meteorological department has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for northwestern regions, urging people to take precautionary measures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)