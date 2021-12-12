Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which primarily represents Sindhi speaking population of rural Sindh, is making concerted efforts to complete its control over urban areas of Sindh, mainly Karachi, reported local media.

The recent passage of a local government amendment bill by the provincial assembly has triggered conflict between PPP and its opponents in urban Sindh, reported The Express Tribune.

The move reminds one of the passing of the language bill in July 1972 by the PPP dominated Sindh assembly. That had led to large-scale ethnic violence between Sindhi and Urdu-speaking communities. Sindh's predicament is reaching its logical conclusion because of a surge in polarisation on ethnic grounds, said the Pakistani publication further

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pak Sarzamin Party (PSP) -- that claim to represent the Urdu-speaking population of urban Sindh -- expressed anger over the PPP government's manner of seeking control of Pakistan's megacity, Karachi, by drastically limiting the powers of local government and transferring these to the provincial government, which primarily represents rural Sindh, the report said. MQM has called the Sindh government's policies 'racist' and 'biased'.

Former mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar has warned that if the PPP does not reverse its anti-Karachi and anti-Urdu speakers policies then its members and officials will not be allowed to sit in the Sindh Secretariat.

According to The Express Tribune, the ground realities in Sindh amid sharp polarisation between Sindhi speaking PPP and those representing Muhajirs of Sindh must be clearly understood because it may trigger another cycle of ethnic conflict in the province, which would be devastating for Pakistan. (ANI)

