Karachi [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Given that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) declared it would boycott the April 2 Senate election, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is expected to win 10 of the 12 Senate seats in Sindh, ARY News reported, citing the sources.

The PTI was the only party running against the PPP in the election, according to sources within the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), hence, all 12 senators from Sindh would be elected without opposition.

In announcing the boycott, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh claimed that if the party had won the mandate in the poll scheduled for February 8, it could win four senators from the province.

He declared that all present governments were fraudulent and that the PTI candidates would not run for the Senate, according to ARY News.

PPP is expected to win up to ten seats from Sindh in the next Senate election thanks to the PTI's boycott, coupled with one senator from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), according to ARY News.

It's also expected that Faisal Vawda will win the election without any opposition.

Notably, the members of the four provincial assemblies will choose senators for seven general seats, two seats reserved for women, two seats designated for technocrats, including Ulema, from each province, and one seat reserved for non-Muslims from the provinces of Punjab and Sindh.

The ECP released a schedule on March 11 for the 48 Senate seats up for election. It states that polls would be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2. (ANI)

