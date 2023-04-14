Islamabad [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): A policeman was killed and another injured after unknown armed men opened fire on them in the Nawa Jaffarabad area of Khuzdar district in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Police officers said the incident took place on Tuesday when the Eagle Squad personnel were patrolling in the region. A senior official said that a policeman died on the spot and another was injured after armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on them, as per the Dawn report.

As police personnel returned fire, the attackers escaped. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information regarding the incident. The injured policeman and the body of the deceased police personnel were taken to the hospital, as per the news report.

The deceased policeman was identified as Ziaullah. It was the fifth terrorist attack over the past four days in Quetta and Khuzdar in which police personnel were targeted. At least 12 police personnel have been killed in these attacks.

Earlier on Sunday, two police personnel were killed and another was injured in an attack by unknown assailants in the Killi Spine region of the Kuchlak district in Pakistan's Balochistan, Dawn reported citing police.

The policemen belonging to the Eagle Squad were patrolling on a motorcycle when the assailants opened fire. Three police personnel were injured in the attack. They were taken to the hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The police personnel who were killed were identified as constables Abdul Jabbar and Jalaat Khan, as per the Dawn report. One of the assailants was killed while another managed to escape from the site as police personnel returned fire.

Quetta DIG Ghulam Azfar Maheser said that the police personnel were targeted by terrorists. Mahesar further said the police personnel returned fire and killed an attacker, as per the news report. Security personnel launched a search operation in the area to find the attackers. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

