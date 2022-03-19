Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to provoke the 'third force' by creating a crisis in the country by the use of force.

He was speaking in the Pakistani channel interview, Geo News reported.

Bilawal stated that the Pakistani PM has firstly attacked the Opposition by calling the police in the Parliament Lodges and then the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers attacked the Sindh House, an attempt to terrorise the opposition leaders. He also said "...but we won't be cowed down" by these attacks.

The PTI lawmakers and workers on Friday stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad after breaking the main entrance. PTI's workers were angry against the dissident members who were staying inside the building.

The PPP chairperson stated that the Pakistani PM violated Article 6 of the Constitution by using force.

Bilawal said that the PPP's main priority is electoral reforms and the new government's mandate would be confined to the reforms which would require a few months.

Rejecting the horse-trading allegation, Bilawal asked, "Would the PPP spend money for a Prime Minister from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)?"

"We struggle to bring about an end to the selection system. We gathered the Opposition to democratically oust an undemocratic person. We do not want a repeat of what happened in 2018," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Earlier, on Friday, an ally of Imran Khan-led Pakistan PTI government, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also rejected the horse-trading allegations ahead of the no-confidence motion, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has amended its plan to hold a long march on March 27 which was earlier postponed to 25. The march is rescheduled to counter the Imran Khan government, local media reported.

And on the same date, PTI is scheduled to have their public rally at Islamabad's D-Chowk to show solidarity with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan against the no-trust motion that was tabled by the opposition parties.

The opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. (ANI)

