Kiev, March 19: As Moscow's war on Kiev entered the 24th day on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged "meaningful negotiations on peace" with Russia.

In his nightly video address posted early Saturday on Facebook, the President said: "Meaningful negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine - are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes.

"It's time to meet. Time to talk. It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound." Zelensky's remarks come as Russia has continued its assault on Ukraine, targeting major cities and infrastruction. Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Zelenskyy Says It is Time for Meaningful Security Talks; Dead Buildings Tower Over Uncollected Corpses in Mariupol.

The Mayor of Mariupol, one of the worst-affected, has confirmed that fighting had reached the centre of the city, with more than 80 per cent of residential buildings were either damaged or destroyed due to Russian bombardment, the BBC reported.

Hundreds of people were still trapped in the basement of a theatre in Mariupol which was bombed by Russia on Thursday. According to Zelensky, Russian shelling has prevented Mariupol authorities from establishing effective humanitarian corridors to the besieged city.

