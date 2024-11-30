Islamabad [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has opposed the idea of imposing a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and has called on the government to take measures for mainstreaming the opposition party, Dawn reported.

The PPP, which is an ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), expressed its opposition to the idea of proscribing PTI, after a resolution was submitted to the Punjab Assembly, seeking a ban on Imran Khan-founded party.

Punjab PPP general secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said, "We are not in favour of banning the PTI or sidelining it. Rather, the government should take the initiative to bring the PTI into the national mainstream," according to Dawn report.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, he said, "There has been no discussion with us regarding proscribing the PTI. When they (the government) contact us, we will take a decision considering the entire context."

He further said that the government must engage with PTI through a fresh dialogue rather than taking such negative measures. Murtaza stressed that while the situation was not ideal in Islamabad. However, he called it important for the nation to get rid of discord.

He slammed Ali Amin Gandapur for storming Islamabad with Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi instead of addressing the sufferings of people in Kurram Agency and Parachinar, where dozens of people were killed in clashes that erupted between two groups. He said that Bushra Bibi's control of PTI during the protest march demonstrated dynasty politics in Imran Khan's party.

The PTI, with a support from its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has repeatedly held march in Islamabad. At least five security personnel were killed and scores of others were injured in the recent incident that ended after an operation clean-up by the law enforcers during the night between November 26 and 27.

The federal government has been discussing the option of imposing governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly Uzma Kardar has submitted a resolution with the Punjab Assembly, calling for a ban on PTI.

The resolution has criticised the PTI for riots on May 9 last year and again carrying out acts of violence in Islamabad this week, according to Dawn report.

It said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur using state machinery and other resources marched in Islamabad twice, violating the orders of Islamabad High Court, disallowing the protest, which resulted in financial damage worth Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 190 billion on a daily basis to Pakistan.

The resolutions said that the 'fitna' party caused chaos every time some international event was taking place in Pakistan, including Shanghai Cooperation Summit and visit of Belarus President, to block foreign investment here. It called for imposing a ban on PTI by the federal government to save Pakistan from further damage.

On Thursday, the Balochistan Assembly adopted a resolution, seeking a ban on PTI. The motion, accusing PTI of causing unrest and targeting state institutions like May 9, 2023 was tabled by the PML-N parliamentarhy leader in the house Saleem Khan Khoso.

The resolution was signed by PPP parliamentary leader Mir Sadiq Umrani and had the support of other allies, including Awami National Party, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has called for initiating a political dialogue and added that banning a political party was no solution. (ANI)

