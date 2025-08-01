Bajaur (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): A protest was staged in Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkwa against the ongoing military operation launched in various parts of Lowi Mamund tehsil that began on Tuesday, according to a report by Dawn.

Residents from different regions of the district, primarily youths and political and social activists, participated in the demonstration held on Wednesday at Umary Chowk, the intersection connecting Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils.

Also Read | Ohio: Woman Gives Birth to ‘World's Oldest Baby’ Thaddeus Daniel Pierce From Embryo Frozen More Than 30 Years Ago in 1994.

The protesters, some adorned with black ribbons, voiced their strong concerns regarding the hardships faced by the local population during the current anti-militant operation in Lowi Mamund tehsil. Characterising the operation as unexpected, they claimed that authorities initiated the action without prior notification to the residents, as reported by Dawn.

They also criticised officials for imposing a three-day curfew in numerous areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil, arguing that this decision created significant difficulties for the locals. Speakers remarked that the people of Bajaur are peaceful and desire to rid the region of all anti-peace and anti-social elements, which pose a serious threat to harmony and stability in the area.

Also Read | Bangladesh Secures 20% Tariff Rate After Final Talks With US, Muhammad Yunus Says 'Diplomatic Victory'.

However, they contended that military actions are not an effective means to eradicate anti-peace elements, as such measures have historically resulted in further suffering for the population. They stated that the killing and injuring of innocent civilians during the ongoing operation reinforced their belief that force would not bring peace to the region, according to the Dawn report.

"Every resident of Bajaur longs for lasting peace in the area, but past experiences over the last couple of years have demonstrated that the use of force has not yielded peace; rather, it has exacerbated lawlessness," they noted. Speakers also criticised the district administration for implementing a curfew across various locations in Lowi Mamund tehsil without consulting the community. They demanded an immediate halt to the current operation in Lowi Mamund tehsil and the lifting of the curfew.

As per the Dawn report, three civilians lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries during exchanges of gunfire in different locations of Lowi Mamund during Tuesday's operation.

On Tuesday, the Bajaur administration established a three-day curfew across 16 sites in the district and initiated a military operation aimed at militants in those regions. Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafiq verified this information, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)