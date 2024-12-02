Islamabad [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): The political committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a statement on Sunday following an important meeting, urging full access to party founder Imran Khan due to serious concerns over his health and safety, ARY News reported.

The committee stated that Imran Khan's health had become a significant concern, with growing public anxiety surrounding his condition. It called for the immediate restoration of access to Khan's family, legal team, and party officials to ensure transparency and accountability in his treatment.

Also Read | Donald Trump Pick Kash Patel Must Prove He’ll Restore Public Faith in FBI, Leading GOP Senator Says.

The statement also urged both the federal and Punjab governments, along with prison authorities, to provide clear and frequent updates on Khan's health status.

Further, ARY News reported that the committee appealed to the judiciary to protect Imran Khan's fundamental rights and ensure robust security measures are in place. It issued a stern warning, holding the Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister, and relevant state institutions accountable for any lapses in ensuring Khan's safety.

Also Read | Pakistan: Nearly 200 Militants, Including 24 Commanders, Killed in Military Operations in November.

Earlier, authorities from Adiala Jail reassured the public that Imran Khan was in good health. This clarification followed reports suggesting Khan might be moved to another location.

Khan is currently being held in a cell under the jurisdiction of the New Town Police Station, ARY News reported, citing sources. He remains on physical remand until December 2 in connection with a case linked to the September 28 protest.

The jail medical staff earlier reported that Khan's blood pressure and blood sugar levels were normal following daily check-ups. Khan is reportedly maintaining his fitness by exercising twice a day.

All necessary facilities are being provided to Khan by jail guidelines, with special attention given to his diet and overall health, ARY News' report added, citing sources. Jail authorities confirmed that arrangements for his comfort and well-being were being closely monitored.

On December 30, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore found Imran Khan guilty of charges related to the events of May 9 and denied him bail in eight cases. The written judgment, delivered by Judge Manzar Ali Gul, presented substantial evidence against Khan, including audio and video recordings of him encouraging violent actions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)