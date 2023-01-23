Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): The main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan on Sunday categorically rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision on the appointment of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi -- a nominee of the opposition -- as interim chief minister for Punjab, reported Geo News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry rejected the appointment of Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief executive and vowed to launch a massive campaign against "this system".

Reacting to the decision, Fawad said, "No other options left but taking to the streets against this system," reported Geo News.

He added that they rejected the ECP's decision about appointing a "controversial" person to the key post.

Taking a jibe at the electoral watchdog, he said, "The ECP never disappointed them."

Fawad asked the PTI's activists to prepare themselves for a massive campaign under the leadership of Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry warned that people would "now make their own decisions". He wrote, "(We) reject the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi (as caretaker chief minister).

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar also took to the micro-blogging site and termed the ECP's decision as a "joke with the Constitution," reported Geo News.

Criticizing the decision, another senior PTI leader and former education minister, Shafqat Mahmood tweeted, "The one man considered most unsuitable for this position."

He also claimed, " This amounts to virtually handing over power to Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party to conduct elections in Punjab."

The electoral authority's decision comes after the failure of the government and the opposition to reach a consensus on the caretaker chief executive, the move appeared to kick off a new round of controversy in the country, reported Geo News.

In a declaration, the ECP said that the meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, made the consensus decision to appoint Naqvi as the caretaker for Punjab CM.

Expressing severe concerns over the ECP's "controversial" decision, Punjab's outgoing Chief Minister Parvez Elahi announced challenging the appointment of Naqvi as interim chief executive in the Supreme Court, reported Geo News.

Reacting to the decision, the CM asked: "How can justice be expected from a person who made a plea bargain worth Rs 3.5 million."

The outgoing chief executive also said that the "controversial decision" was against every rule and regulation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the outgoing Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi had proposed the names of Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Naveed Akram Cheema while opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz had forwarded the names of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Ahad Khan Cheema.

Lahore-born Mohsin Raza Naqvi is a journalist by profession. He got his higher education in the United States and was associated with the American TV channel CNN during his stay in Miami. After returning to Pakistan, he served as the regional head of CNN.

According to a report, former prime minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto, who Mohsin had interviewed, was the last person she contacted before her assassination.

Mohsin founded the local media City News Network in 2009 at the age of 30 and now owns six news channels and a newspaper. He is also widely known in the political arena and has strong relations with leading political figures. (ANI)

