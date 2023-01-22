Delhi, January 22: A man has been left devastated in UK after his fiancee who was suffering from dairy allergy died when she suffered a fatal reaction after using milk touched spoon to stir her tea. Craig McKinnon had proposed to Jess Prinsloo at God’s Window viewpoint in Mpumalanga, during their South African holiday just four days ago.

Jess, who had an acute dairy allergy, was rushed to the hospital after using a contaminated spoon to stir her tea. Doctors fought to save her but she was pronounced dead shortly on New Year's Eve. UK Shocker: Woman Dies After Man Spikes Her Drink With Powerful Painkiller To 'Knock Her Off For Sex' .

Craig McKinnon, has now arrived back to UK alone, carrying the ashes of the woman he had planned to spend the rest of his life with. Audi Car Mows Down Mother, Her Child Before Crashing Into Outside Wall of Jaguar Dealership in UK's West Yorkshire; Driver Arrested.

Mirror quoted Craig as saying they had been a week into their dream South Africa trip when he had popped the question on December 27, at the God’s Window viewpoint in Mpumalanga.

The couple celebrated for the next few days then on December 30 headed to Jess’s mum’s house in Johannesburg only for the tragedy to strike. It was here where it is believed Jess came into contact with dairy by stirring a cup of tea with the wrong spoon.

Within seconds, she went into anaphylaxis which is a ­potentially fatal reaction causing the throat to close up and died in hospital the next day despite efforts from the medics to save her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2023 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).