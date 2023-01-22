Spare, Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, debuted on January 10 and quickly became the fastest-selling non-fiction book. The book details his drug consumption in his past sex life and spats with the Royal Family and sold 1.4 million copies on its first day of sale in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, as per Variety. And, ever since the book got out, netizens have been sharing excerpts from it which have garnered massive attention online. Daler Mehndi Falls For Parody Tweet Claiming Prince Harry Listens to Punjabi Singer's Songs as Revealed in His Memoir 'Spare'.

In fact, it is one of the most talked about books currently. While many have shared parts of the book on social media, some parody accounts have made fun of some things said in the book and tweeted about it. One such parody account recently took to Twitter to jokingly share that Prince Harry used to listen to Daler Mehndi songs however they didn't see the singer taking the joke seriously! Daler Mehndi took note of the parody account's tweet and replied, saying thanks to the Duke of Sussex for listening to his songs and Internet lost its calm over it! Daler Mehndi, Punjabi Singer, Gets Two-Year Jail Term in 2003 Human Trafficking Case.

Check It Out:

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

A Twitter user replied to the tweet saying, "Ab to koi bataa do inko," while someone else wrote, "Oho Praaji, yeh toh dhoka ho gaya.. never mind ji, you're the best." Talking about Prince Harry's book, it was released on January 10 simultaneously across the world in 16 languages. According to Variety, publisher Penguin Random House has announced that the book has smashed records, surpassing Barack Obama's memoir A Promised Land, published by them.