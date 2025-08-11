Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): The Rawalpindi Education Authority has issued a strict warning to private schools against ending their summer breaks before September 1, as reported by Dawn.

The authority has set up complaint cells in Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree, and Taxila, urging the public to report any school that reopens prematurely on Monday.

The Punjab government has extended summer holidays for all public and private schools across the province until August 31, with reopening scheduled for September 1. All district education authorities (DEAs) have been directed to ensure strict adherence to this revised academic calendar, Dawn reported. The extension is a response to ongoing extreme weather conditions in the province.

This extension marks the second change to the academic calendar this summer, requiring parents, students, and school administrations to take note and adjust plans accordingly.

Rawalpindi Education Authority CEO Tariq Mehmood told Dawn that teams have been formed to enforce full compliance with the Punjab government's orders. "The authority would seal any school that opens prematurely and impose substantial fines on the management," he said.

Mehmood further explained that the summer holiday extension was implemented following government instructions due to the heatwave in central and southern Punjab, as well as adverse weather in northern areas of the province, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed Khan, President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSCA) North Punjab, expressed his disapproval of the holiday extension to Dawn. He called the decision "unjustified and unwise" and demanded it be revoked immediately.

Khan highlighted the adverse impact on students' education, adding, "Parents are also protesting against this decision by the Punjab Education Department, as they have been paying fees for the last three months. School administrations are still paying rent, utility bills, and staff salaries," Dawn reported.

He also pointed out that private schools in Islamabad reopened on August 4, schools in Sindh on August 2, and institutions in other provinces are resuming their sessions as usual.

Malik Abrar Hussain, President of APPSCA Central, strongly criticised the Punjab government's move as "illogical, anti-education and unjustified." He warned, "Schools must be opened before August 14, otherwise the already ruined education system in the country will lead to further backwardness," Dawn reported. (ANI)

