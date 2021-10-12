Islamabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Pakistan has reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since June, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as the pandemic situation improved markedly in the country.

The Ministry of National Health Services has reported 689 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since June 21, when 663 cases had surfaced.

The total number of active cases now stands at 41,754 while the new infections have pushed the total caseload in the country to 12,59,648.

With 18 more deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has touched 28,152.

On Monday, Pakistan conducted a total of 42,476 tests, with the positivity ratio standing at 1.62 per cent.

The data also showed that 1,189,742 persons were fully recovered, while 2,280 are still in critical condition.

The COVID-19 curve has been flattened due to the efficient vaccination drive in which more than 34 million people have been fully vaccinated, while over 64 million have received at least one shot of the vaccine, the ministry said.

With the coronavirus positivity rate declining across Pakistan, the government decided to open educational institutions from Monday.

