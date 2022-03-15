Islamabad [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Pakistan reported 473 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 15,19,627 in the country, including 18,026 active cases.

The total number of deaths due to the virus mounted to 30,313 with the addition of new fatalities, according to NCOC.

A total of 34,401 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, in which case a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent was observed.

Meanwhile, of the total positive cases, as many as 560 patients continue to remain under critical care while 466 people suffering from coronavirus recovered in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan's Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with a total of 5,72,297 infections so far, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 5,03,939 cases so far, according to the NCOC data. (ANI)

