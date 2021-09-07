Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): Pakistan reported 98 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre data.

Fresh 3,316 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakistan after 52,314 tests of COVID-19 were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Prohibits Media for Circulating News of Panjshir Resistance Leader Ahmad Massoud.

The positivity rate slightly increased to 6.33 per cent, as compared to yesterday's 6.32 per cent.

Pakistan reported a total of 3Pakistan reports 98 COVID-19 fatalities in last 24 hours,270 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries now stands at 10,67,589 with a recovery rate being 90 per cent, reported Dawn. (ANI)

Also Read | Hurricane Ida Kills 13, Nearly 5,00,000 Homes and Businesses Remain Out of Power in Louisiana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)