Moscow [Russia], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Pakistani special forces showed interest in the Russian BTR-82A armoured personnel carrier during the joint Druzhba-2021 drills, the press service of the Russian Southern Military District said.

"The guests were especially interested in the modern armoured personnel carriers BTR-82A, from which officers of the Pakistani special forces unit opened fire. Most of all, the Pakistanis liked the easy control and the accuracy of shooting from the weapons of the modern armoured personnel carrier," the Southern Military District said in a statement.

Also Read | Abortions Resume in Some Texas Clinics After Federal Judge Halts Law.

The joint Russian-Pakistani Druzhba military exercise has been held since 2016. This year, the drills are being conducted from September 28 to October 9 on the Molkino range in Russia's Krasnodar Territory. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)