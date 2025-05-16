Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan denied any deal over former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's case, saying that political issues must be settled through talks instead of clandestine pacts, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking outside Parliament House, Gohar Ali Khan said that "no deal has been made" with any quarter regarding Imran Khan's case. He further said that all negotiations should remain confidential and constitutional.

When asked about reports that Imran Khan had agreed to hold talks with the government, the PTI chairman said he had relayed the Pakistan Prime Minister's invitation but would not share details regarding the discussions held at Adiala jail.

He emphasised that genuine progress in national politics relied on discretion and sincerity and warned against media sensationalism. He said, "Political matters must be resolved through talks."

His statement comes after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's recent appeal for talks with opposition parties, which Imran Khan is reported to have welcomed in principle, The Express Tribune reported.

On Wednesday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan expressed willingness to hold political dialogue.

He further said, "Those turning this into an issue of ego are damaging Pakistan. We must rise above personal interests and think in the national interest," Gandapur said while speaking to reporters in Peshawar. "Imran Khan has agreed to negotiations and has clearly said he is ready to talk for the betterment of Pakistan."

He also spoke about the legal efforts being made for Imran Khan's release. He said that petitions have been filed to secure the release of Imran Khan. He further said, "As the chief executive of a province, I have a court order allowing me to meet him weekly. These meetings are crucial for consultation, especially with the provincial budget approaching."

He highlighted the importance of Khan's input in provincial governance. He said Imran Khan is the head of the party that governs the province, and his vision must be reflected in the policies implemented by the provincial government. He added, "If I am not allowed to meet him, how can I implement that vision?"

Ali Amin Gandapur blamed the current federal leadership for Pakistan's instability. He stated, "Pakistan is going through a phase of serious instability, and the root cause lies with those currently in power."

Negotiations started between the government and the opposition in December last year, aiming to find a mutually acceptable solution to Pakistan's economic and political crisis and resolve issues. However, the process stopped just after three rounds of talks, The Express Tribune reported.

During the third round, PTI presented a charter of demands, terming the proposals a "prerequisite to wider negotiations" on other matters. After seven days, Imran Khan ended the talks, stating that the government could not meet the party's demand to form a judicial commission within a week. (ANI)

