Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally expelled PoGB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and 11 other members of its assembly, accusing them of forming a breakaway group and defying party directives in legislative proceedings, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, citing a termination letter dated September 5, the expulsions were effective immediately. PTI cited "clear violations of party policy" that had damaged the party's image and interests.

Among those removed from the party are CM Gulbar Khan, Abdul Hameed, Haji Shah Baig, Mushtaq Ahmad, Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, Shamsul Haq Lone, Dilshad Bano, Raja Nasir Ali Khan Maqpoon, Surayya Zaman, Raja Azam Khan Amacha, and Raja Fazal Rahim, The Express Tribune reported.

The party also warned the expelled members against using PTI's name, flag, or platform and threatened legal action for non-compliance.

In a related development, PTI issued a show-cause notice to former PoGB governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, accusing him of conspiring against the party and encouraging internal rebellion, The Express Tribune reported. He has been directed to submit a written response within two days.

These expulsions come amid deepening internal discord within PTI's ranks in PoGB. Gulbar Khan, once PTI's health minister, assumed the chief minister's office in July 2023 after the PoGB Chief Court disqualified former CM Khalid Khurshid Khan over allegations of holding a fake law degree.

Khurshid's exit triggered political realignment in the region, as several PTI lawmakers defected to form a new coalition government with the support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), The Express Tribune reported. Gulbar Khan was ultimately chosen as a compromise candidate for the top post.

Reports had earlier indicated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PPP leadership had quietly endorsed Gulbar's nomination even before his election.

PTI, however, strongly condemned the move. Its Central Media Department labelled it a "broad daylight robbery" of the public's mandate in PoGB, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Following this, the party served show-cause notices to the defectors, including Gulbar Khan, Amjad Zaidi, Shams Lone, Abdul Hameed, Dilshad Bano, Haji Shah Baig, Surayya Zaman, and Raja Fazal Rahim, all of whom have now been officially expelled, signalling an apparent rupture with the party. (ANI)

