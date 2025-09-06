A dramatic scene unfolded in Rawalpindi when two women hurled an egg at former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, while she addressed a press conference outside Adiala Jail. The incident followed a Toshakhana case hearing earlier in the day. Police confirmed that the arrested women were reportedly PTI supporters. According to accounts, the egg was thrown after Aleema allegedly avoided answering a journalist’s question. The act quickly drew condemnation, with Barrister Gohar Khan calling it “unacceptable” and stressing the need for adequate protection for Khan’s family members. He urged the government to ensure such security breaches do not recur. The unusual episode has sparked debate over rising political hostilities and the atmosphere surrounding court proceedings linked to Imran Khan. ‘Imran Khan Is Living in Inhumane Conditions’: Former Prime Minister’s Sons Call for Global Pressure on Pakistan to Secure Their Father’s Release.

Egg Thrown At Imran Khan's Sister Outside Pakistan Jail

Strongly condemn the disgraceful act of throwing an egg at Aleema Khanum, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. No political disagreement should ever justify such disrespect. Pakistan’s politics need dialogue, not humiliation. #AleemaKhanum #StayStrongAleemaKhan pic.twitter.com/U5e2J1djPc — SAQIB (@saqibhussaiinn) September 5, 2025

