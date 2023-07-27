Islamabad [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): After the order of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Mohammad Khan was released from Mardan jail on Thursday after nearly 80 days of incarceration, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Ali Mohammad’s lawyer Shehryar Khattak said the PTI leader had left for his village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hathian. Ali Mohammad Khan's lawyer said that he was arrested eight times and kept in prison for 80 days.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Australia: Elderly Man Punches Shark in Head to Escape After Six-Foot Monster Attacks Him While Snorkelling Off Yallingup Coast.

After his release from prison, PTI on its official Twitter handle stated, "After spending 80 days in jail, facing 8 arrests and bogus cases our Ali Muhammad Khan is finally out of jail!." Imran Khan-led party also shared a video on Twitter which showed Ali Muhammad Khan walking out of prison.

On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court asked authorities to immediately release Ali Mohammad after his counsel approached the court for bail, according to Dawn. Ali Mohammad’s lawyers Nadeem Shah and Ali Zaman participated in the court proceedings. Mardan additional deputy commissioner was also present in the court.

Also Read | DNA Tests Confirm Body Found on Switzerland's Matterhorn Peak Is of a German Mountaineer Missing Since 1986.

During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure over Ali Mohammad Khan's arrests. In the court, Justice Ijaz Anwar said, "If one deputy commissioner is punished for indulging in illegal activities, it would be a lesson for everyone else."

Justice Anwar asked the additional deputy commissioner why the PTI leader was re-arrested on Wednesday. In response, an additional deputy commissioner said that a letter regarding arresting Ali Mohammad under 3-MPO was sent to the administration by the district police officer.

During the court proceedings, Justice Anwar asked, "Do you not have a thinking of your own? Anyone will tell you and you will prepare a case?" Dawn reported. He said, "Ali Mohammad is in jail for two months … how did he violate the law and order?"

The judge summoned Mardan's deputy commission to be present in person at court on August 8 and adjourned the hearing, Dawn reported.

On May 11, the Secretariat police first arrested Ali Mohammad under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Order (MPO) in relation to the violence that took place on May 9. Protests erupted in Pakistan after Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Shehryar Khattak said, "But despite getting bail, he was arrested seven times by the anti-corruption establishment in Mardan in several cases," according to Dawn.

Khattak said that his client was granted bail in a corruption case by a Peshawar sessions court on Wednesday against surety bonds of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 200,000. However, after the court ordered his release, Ali Mohammad was re-arrested under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) for one week after the orders of the Mardan deputy commissioner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)