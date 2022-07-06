Islamabad [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): The leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Provincial Sindh Assembly member Haleem Adil Sheikh has been detained in Lahore.

Notably, the PTI leader arrived in Lahore on Tuesday and was detained from a private hotel, reported Geo TV.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Duties Rolled Back Due to Health Concerns.

"He (Haleem Adil Sheikh) was picked up from his hotel in Lahore at 3:30 am by men in civilian clothing, we have no idea where he is right now or if he is safe," Geo News reported citing the daughter of the PTI leader.

CCTV footage of the incident is being shared on social networking sites which shows that a double-cabin car pulled up outside the hotel and men in plain-clothes took Sheikh away after entering the hotel, it added.

Also Read | Kaali Movie Poster Controversy: Canadian MP Chandra Arya Says Anti-Hindu, Anti-India Groups Active in Canada.

However, the spokesman of the Sindh MPA stated that he was taken into custody by men in plain clothes, Geo News reported. The statement of the spokesman has not been confirmed by the police.

"It is feared that criminals in the Sindh government have abducted him," the Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said.

Earlier in the month of May, An FIR was filed by the Karachi police against Haleem Adil Sheikh on charges of terrorism and land grabbing.

Cases were registered against Sheikh by the Anti-Encroachment Police Station Zone 2 and the Gulshan-e-Maymaar Police Station, as per ARY News.

Land grabbing portions and terrorist sections are included in the FIRs. Abdul Waleed, a government officer, filed the terrorist FIR against the PTI leader.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh had previously received a pre-arrest release from a Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). Haleem Adil and three others were given pre-arrest release till May 21, with the lawmaker required to post Rs50,000 surety bonds, as per the media portal.

It's worth noting that in 2021, the Sindh opposition leader was imprisoned for one and a half months on numerous charges of interfering with government affairs, insurgency, and aerial shooting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)