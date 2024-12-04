Islamabad [Pakistan], December 4 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday stepped down from his position as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), The Express Tribune reported. His decision comes a day after his party colleague, Omar Ayub, resigned from his position as a member of the JCP.

Shibli Faraz's resignation comes after a series of developments within Imran Khan-founded party. In his resignation, Faraz nominated PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar to take his place on the 13-member body, as per the instructions given by PTI founder Imran Khan, according to The Express Tribune report.

The JCP oversees judicial appointments to the Supreme Court, high courts, and Federal Shariat Court, as well as analysing the performance of high court judges. The JCP is chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and includes representatives from both the legislative and judicial branches and legal experts.

Shibli Faraz was nominated to JCP in November after the forum was reconstituted under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, stepped down from the JCP and called various FIRs and legal cases against him as the reason for resignation.

Ayub stated, "I have decided to resign from the Judicial Commission due to the legal challenges I am currently facing. These challenges are preventing me from performing my duties effectively. It is in the best interest of the commission that someone else be appointed who can focus entirely on this important role."

He nominated PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as his replacement on the Judicial Commission. He requested the Pakistan National Assembly speaker to accept his resignation and replace him with Gohar Ali Khan in his position as a member of the JCP, The Express Tribune reported.

According to sources within the PTI, Imran Khan has made changes to the party's representatives in the judicial commission. The sources said Barrister Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as the PTI's permanent representative from the Senate in Judicial Commission meetings, according to The Express Tribune report.

In addition, either Gohar Ali Khan or Latif Khosa will be nominated to represent PTI in place of Omar Ayub. The sources further said that Ayub and Faraz were replaced as there were many cases filed against them. After the completion of their bail procedures, Ayub is expected to resume his position as PTI's representative in JCP. (ANI)

