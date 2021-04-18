Lahore [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): The supporters of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a proscribed far-right organisation, "brutally tortured" a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Punjab province of Pakistan and took him along with four other officials hostage on Sunday.

Police said the violence occurred after "miscreants" attacked a police station and abducted the DSP, adding that it acted only in "self-defence".

"Today in the early morning, miscreants attacked Nawankot Police Station where Rangers and Police officers were trapped inside the police station and DSP Nawankot kidnapped and taken to the market," the Punjab police said in a statement, referring to the TLP headquarters.

It added that "at least one oil tanker with 50,000 litres of petrol has been taken by the miscreants to the Markaz."

Major clashes have erupted between police and TLP supporters in Lahore on Sunday. Police used bullets, tear gas on the protesters at Lahore Markaz. At least 3 TLP supporters killed and many injured, including policemen.

According to the statement, the miscreants were armed and attacked Rangers/police with petrol bombs.

"Police and Rangers pushed them back and took back the possession of the police station," it said, adding that police did not plan or conduct any operation against the mosque or the madrassah.

Recently, the Pakistan government banned TLP, under the country's anti-terrorism law and the federal government of Pakistan moved to Supreme Court for the dissolution of the TLP that caused violent protests this week following the arrest of their leader.

The TLP has been protesting against the arrest of their leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was taken into custody earlier this week, and blasphemous caricatures published in France.

The violent protests resulted in several casualties across the country.

They have demanded that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from France should also be banned, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)