Islamabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Pakistan's top civil and military leadership will attend a two-day investment conference from Tuesday aimed at attracting foreign investment in the country's mineral sector.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said the 'Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025' will highlight the investment potential in the country's mineral resources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief General Asim Munir will speak at the high-profile event expected to be attended by 300 foreigners.

Talking to reporters, Malik said a harmonised framework would be unveiled at the investment forum to attract investment in the mining sector.

“Our focus is to promote sustainable and responsible mining,” he said.

The minister said investors from different countries, including Turkiye, China, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, the US, Denmark, Finland, Kenya and the UK, were expected to attend the forum.

Malik also said that MoUs and agreements including skill development in the mining sector will be signed during the investment forum.

Radio Pakistan reported that Deputy Director General Asian Development Bank, Catherine Marsh, and a delegation from the Xi'an Geological Survey Centre of China already arrived in Islamabad to attend the forum while a high-level US delegation led by Eric Meyer was expected to participate.

