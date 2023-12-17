Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): Two Sindh government officials have been dismissed in Pakistan after being charged with forgery in the Sindh Public Service Commission (PSC) examination 2020, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the official documents, applicants, who were not eligible to appear in the PSC exam 2020, were declared successful through fraudulent means instead of qualified candidates.

Following this, the inquiry committee, including two BPS 21 officers of the Sindh government, identified the officers involved in forgery and suggested appropriate punishment, The Express Tribune reported.

The provincial chief secretary, with the approval of the caretaker chief minister, issued the termination order of Controller Hadi Bakhsh Kalhoro and Deputy Controller Mushtaq Ajan after an inquiry committee was formed on the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The panel found them guilty of forgery.

According to the documents, specific allegations were made against Kalharo by two separate inquiries, The Express Tribune reported.

Despite being issued a final show cause notice, he failed to provide a satisfactory response, prompting the leading authorities to believe the accuracy of the accusations.

However, a chance for a personal hearing was provided to address their allegations, after which the authorities concluded that Kalhoro had tampered with the PSC 2020 written results, deliberately undermining the public sector recruitment process.

Later, with the chief minister's approval, the decision was made to dismiss them from their services, according to The Express Tribune. (ANI)

