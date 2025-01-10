Balochistan [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): Pakistani forces have allegedly forcibly disappeared seven people in separate incidents across Khuzdar, Kharan, and Kech districts of Balochistan. In the Zehri area of Khuzdar, three shopkeepers were arrested during raids on Thursday, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Local traders claimed that the detainees were in custody and their identities have not been revealed. In response, the traders organized a sit-in outside a police station, demanding the immediate release of the shopkeepers, The Balochistan Post reported.

In Kharan, two teenagers, Asim Qambarani (13) and Bilawal Qambarani (14), were detained on Wednesday evening in Killi Sarawan. Family members stated that the boys, who were studying in Quetta, were on their way back home for the holidays when they were taken.

The families have called on human rights organizations to step in, expressing concern for the children's safety. In a separate incident in Kech district's Buleda area, two men, identified as Kiyya (son of Faiz) and Kenagi (son of Bashir), were reportedly taken from their home in Minaz during a raid. Their families have stated that they have not received any information regarding the men's whereabouts since their detention.

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani forces of conducting enforced disappearances in Balochistan. AActivists say these cases often leave families with no knowledge of their loved one's fate, adding to the region's ongoing atmosphere of tension.

The growing wave of disappearances has prompted protests across Balochistan, with the families of the victims organising sit-ins and blocking key highways.

These actions aim to raise awareness of the escalating issue of enforced disappearances and human rights violations in the region. The protests reflect the increasing frustration and desperation of the affected communities, calling for immediate government intervention and accountability.

The situation highlights the urgency of addressing these grave human rights concerns, with both national and international bodies urged to take swift action to stop the cycle of abductions and ensure justice for the victims and their families, The Balochistan Post reported.

The families of the abducted individuals have urgently appealed to the government, political parties, and human rights organizations to intervene and take action to ensure the safe return of their loved ones while holding the perpetrators accountable. (ANI)

