Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): The Foreign Affairs Committee of Pakistan's National Assembly raised a concern about the lack of transparency in issuing visas for Afghan nationals and demanded the elimination of defects in issuing visas for Afghan citizens, reported Khaama Press.

On June 25, the officials announced that the lack of transparency in issuing visas process for Afghan nationals needs to be addressed and the defects should be resolved accordingly.

According to official reports, the committee members demanded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior find the defaults and get rid of corruption in the process, as per Khaama Press.

Mohsin Dawar, Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, called the exploitation of vulnerable Afghan citizens inhuman, and members of this committee said that the lack of a transparent procedure paves the way for corruption.

The supporting documents and official letters of the Pakistan National Assembly have been ignored and adding those Afghan nationals who bribed the visa officials, were able to receive visas at the soonest, according to Khaama Press.

The members of the Pakistan National Assembly have stressed that by considering security concerns, the visa-issuing process for Afghans should be transparent.

The new waves of vulnerable Afghans migration to the neighbouring countries, Pakistan and Iran have increased after the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

Moreover, there have been numerous reports of widespread corruption in the process of issuing visas to Afghan applicants in the media over the past two years.

However, according to some reports, the price of a three-month visa for Afghans in the black market has reached up to USD 1000, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

