Islamabad [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requested the court to allow the arrest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab province Chief minister Hamza Shehbaz in a Rs 16 billion money-laundering case.

However, the court extended their interim bail until June 11.

During the hearing, the FIA's lawyer argued that the duo was "not part of the investigation". However, Hamza's counsel rejected the claims, accusing the agency of misleading the court as the "two had been a part of the investigations".

The counsel for the Sharif family, Mohammad Amjad Pervaiz said that the investigation has been going on for one and a half years but still the FIA was unable to present any evidence against his clients, Geo TV reported.

As Amjad Pervaiz started presenting his arguments for the confirmation of bail in the money laundering case, both the PML-N leaders left the court.

The counsel highlighted that the FIA interrogated the father-son duo when both of them were in jail.

The judge ordered all other stakeholders to present their arguments at the next hearing, which is scheduled to take place on June 11; directing the FIA to present a report on the non-bailable warrants against Suleman Shahbaz, Tahir Naqvi, and Malik Maqsood.

On the other hand, during the hearing in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiyana Housing case, Pakistan Prime Minister requested the judge to present arguments himself and sought time for it, reported Geo TV.

The case was filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an accountability court. During the hearing, prosecutor Asadullah Malik produced witnesses who presented records related to the corruption cases while SSP Legal Lahore Police sought more time from the court to present complete records.

After hearing all the arguments, the hearing was adjourned till June 20.

It is worth mentioning that Shehbaz has already been indicted in the Ashiyana Housing reference, according to geo TV.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in December 2021 had submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza before the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs 16 billion in the sugar scam case.

The FIA report added that the amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity.

The FIA had booked them in the case under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act in November 2020. (ANI)

