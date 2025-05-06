Islamabad, May 6 (PTI) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain and briefed him on Pakistan's position in light of the escalating tensions with India, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

During the call on Monday, Dar briefed Hossain on the escalating regional tensions resulting from India's "unfounded allegations and unilateral measures, including its arbitrary decision to suspend provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty," it said.

“The Foreign Affairs Adviser expressed concern regarding the current situation and stressed the importance of exercising restraint by all parties, emphasising the need for de-escalation,” it added.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and emphasised the need for maintaining regular high-level engagements.

They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in regional and multilateral fora.

