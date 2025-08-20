Karachi [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Pakistan's Karachi continued to reel under the impact of unprecedented monsoon rains on Tuesday, which have claimed at least six lives, as reported by Dawn.

The incessant downpour caused flooding across neighbourhoods, leaving residents frustrated and helpless. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of more showers to come, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs: Report Says Facebook Parent Considering Downsizing Its AI Division As Mark Zuckerberg Splits Superintelligence Labs Into 4 Groups; Some Executives Likely To Leave.

Five people died in house and wall collapse incidents, while one person was killed by electrocution, Dawn reported, citing officials. The rains have caused stormwater drains and sewers to burst, with rainwater flooding homes and adding to the misery of residents. After the rains hit the city, power outages swept across, plunging several areas into darkness.

Domestic and international flight operations at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, were also affected as Pakistan's Aviation Authority confirmed several flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to an alternative airport due to harsh weather, Dawn reported. Due to the severe weather conditions, a public holiday has been declared in Karachi on Wednesday.

Also Read | Peruvian Woman Nabbed in Bali for Smuggling Drugs Hidden in Sex Toys Inside Her Genitals, Faces Possible Death Penalty.

The downpour flooded major roads, leaving hundreds of cars and motorcycles submerged and triggering one of the worst traffic jams in the city's history. Many commuters abandoned their vehicles as fuel ran low, further adding to the chaos, Dawn reported.

UN News highlighted how these floods show Pakistan's vulnerability to climate shocks. In 2022, the monsoon floods killed more than 1,700 people, displaced millions and devastated water systems. It had also resulted in economic damage estimated at nearly USD 40 billion.

Pakistan faces regular monsoon flooding from June to September, often resulting in deadly landslides, infrastructure damage and large-scale displacement, particularly in densely populated or poorly drained regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)