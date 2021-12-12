Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesman of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid.

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 12 (ANI): In a classic case of Pakistani chickens coming home to roost, the Taliban said that Pakistan's ruling political system does not represent an Islamic system and is governed by an imposed system from abroad.

Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesman of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid in his recent interview with Radio Free of Afghanistan made the above remarks, reported Khaama Press.

The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan added that Pakistan's rulers prioritize economic interests over Islam.

This is the first time that the Taliban talked against Pakistan's government and question its political system, reported Khaama Press.

It is an unpalatable fact that Pakistan is suffering the direct result of a deliberate policy of inciting, financing, training and equipping the Taliban.

Dr Frankenstein discovered that when he built his monster, it is impossible to control. (ANI)

