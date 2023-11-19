Chakwal [Pakistan], November 19 (ANI): Students from a local seminary in the Chakwal district have come forward with harrowing accounts of sexual assault and torture by two teachers, as reported by ARY News.

In an interview with ARY News, one victim alleged that teachers Zeeshan and Anis sexually assaulted 13 students, employing intimidation tactics. The two teachers would reportedly use knives to mark students' hands with the initials "Z or A" as a form of threat, according to the student.

Also Read | US: Shooter Kills Security Guard Before Being Fatally Shot at New Hampshire Psychiatric Hospital.

The deputy in-charge, Ziaul Haq, took action and expelled the accused teachers, as per the student's account.

An FIR filed by a victim's father mentioned that the suspects threatened students and made marks on their bodies with knives.

Also Read | South Korea to Ban Dog Meat Consumption After International and Domestic Criticism of Centuries-Old Practice: Report.

Following a complaint from the father and uncle of one victim, the police arrested Zeeshan and Anis in separate raids in Mianwali and Jatli, registering a case of "unnatural offences" against them.

Examinations conducted by doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital revealed signs of assault in at least eight students.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident and directed the police to submit a detailed report, according to ARY News.

A judicial magistrate granted a four-day physical remand for the accused teachers.

In response to the allegations, the seminary's principal and administrative in-charge, Akhter Jawed and Bilal, were detained by the district police. However, in-charge Naveed Haidari and deputy Ziaul Haq were not found during a police visit.

Naveed Haidari, in a statement, rejected the allegations against the institution, emphasising the safety of students and parents' trust as their top priorities. The statement noted the expulsion of the accused teachers on November 11, following complaints of physical violence, which were later confirmed by CCTV footage, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)