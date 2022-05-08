Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): The Pakistan government has announced a crackdown on elements involved in defaming people by disseminating obscene and immoral videos, Pak media reported.

The move came after PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against fake and objectionable photos of her floating on social media, Dawn reported.

The PML-N leader said she was waiting for action over the malicious social media campaign against her. In a tweet posted, she said she had reported the matter to the authorities and was waiting for action.

Post the Interior Ministry's directive, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) tweeted a warning that the "FIA has taken notice of fake videos running on social media. An investigation has been launched. Strict legal action in the shape of imprisonment & fines will be taken against the persons involved in making, spreading these videos. People are advised to stop sharing these videos."

However, there has been no confirmation of any action taken by the federal government till Friday evening, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The crackdown was announced soon after former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan claimed that his political opponents had hired companies for defaming his character. Earlier, the newly-appointed Interior Minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaulla had also tweeted that those uploading unethical content on social media will be arrested.

Meanwhile, some experts have heavily criticized the cybercrime control mechanism of Pakistan, reported the Dawn newspaper. The experts have urged the Pakistan government that the FIA'S cybercrime unit should be revamped. (ANI)

