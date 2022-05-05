Islamabad, May 5 (PTI) Pakistan's Opposition has written a letter to the UN, accusing newly-appointed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of being an ally of terrorist groups.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari made the accusation in a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Update: Russia Practises Nuclear-Capable Missile Strikes in Baltic Sea Enclave.

Mazari, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan, has claimed that the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed an “ally of terrorist groups” and an alleged killer as the country's interior minister.

The PTI leader has also claimed that Sanaullah, who is an “accused” in a case, is using the “religion card” against his political rivals.

Also Read | Turkey’s Annual Inflation Hits Two-Decade High of Nearly 70% in April 2022.

State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, while commenting on the issue, said that Mazari had not written a letter but had sent an “appeal” to the UN to “save” the PTI.

“US is conspiring and a request has been sent to the United Nations. Wow, what a conspiracy,” said the minister as he questioned on what basis the PTI leaders were “appealing” to the UN.

Sharif, who was last month appointed the prime minister after Khan was removed from office via a no-confidence motion, appointed his Cabinet, including Sanaullah, who was also Punjab's law minister when Shehbaz was the province's chief minister between 2013-18.

Sanaullah, who has the reputation of being tough on opponents, has vowed to deal the opposition's protest with an iron-hand and the letter by Mazari seems to be a pre-emptive effort to tarnish his image.

The Interior Minister has already said that Khan would be arrested in a case over raising slogans by his followers in Medina last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)