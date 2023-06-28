Tel Aviv, June 28: A Palestinian detainee at the Ramon Prison in southern Israel was caught by Israeli guards trying to smuggle a bottle of another prisoner's sperm on Tuesday, the Israeli Prisons Service announced. The bottle was found hidden on a Palestinian who stays in a correctional facility outside of the Ramon Prison walls. Israel Moves to Increase Natural Gas Use.

The prisoner who provided the sperm was identified and placed in solitary confinement. The issue of babies born to prisoners from smuggled sperm is a sensitive Palestinian topic. More than 100 babies are said to have been conceived by semen smuggled out of Israeli prisons. The prisoners' wives impregnate themselves through in vitro fertilization.

Successfully conceiving a baby this way costs at least $10,000, usually significantly more. Palestinian clinics have been known to provide IVF services pro bono if the prisoner is serving a long-term sentence. Fatwas, or Muslim religious rulings issued by Palestinian clergy permit the practice. Israeli Settlers Storm into Palestinian Town in West Bank as Israeli Airstrike Escalates Crackdown.

Israelis tend to view the children as illegitimate, saying that the sperm cannot survive the journey from prison to clinic unless under special conditions, and that the children are usually the product of another father. The first Palestinian baby was reportedly conceived and born this way in 2012.

