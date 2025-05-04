Singapore, May 4 (PTI) In an election held amid global economic uncertainties, the People's Action Party (PAP) returned to government in a stunning victory by winning 87 out of 97 seats, with Prime Minister Lawernce Wong securing a strong mandate.

Against the backdrop of party renewal and leadership transition, Singaporeans at the ballot box on May 3 chose political stability and economic safety over the opposition's calls for greater checks and balances, reported Channel News Asia.

In all, 65.57 per cent of the 2,386,452 valid votes cast went to the PAP -- up from 61.24 per cent in the 2020 General Election -- in what was PM Wong's first electoral test leading the ruling party.

The PAP, Singapore's oldest and largest political party, has ruled the city-state ever since independence in 1965.

Speaking at the PAP's post-election press conference held at 3 am on Sunday, Wong said that Singaporeans have given the party that has ruled the prosperous city state a “clear and strong mandate to govern”.

Reiterating that the bigger contest is not between political parties but between Singapore and the challenges it faces, Wong noted that the election took place at a critical time for the country, as the world faces an economic slowdown as well as fundamental shifts in the international order.

“The results will put Singapore in a better position to face this turbulent world... It's a clear signal of trust, stability and confidence in your government,” said Wong.

"Singaporeans, too, can draw strength from this and look ahead to our future with confidence," the channel had quoted Wong as saying.

He added that he was "deeply humbled and grateful" for the results, and that the PAP will work even harder with this mandate to ensure concrete progress for Singapore.

Wong pointed out that many, international media, investors and foreign governments, were watching this election closely.

“It is a changed world – not just an economic slowdown, but fundamental shifts in the international order,” he said.

“To all Singaporeans, I say the results will motivate us to work even harder for you. We will do our best to serve you and improve your lives,” said Wong.

This was Wong's first election as prime minister of the global-business focused Singapore which now faces navigating through strong headwinds caused by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Wong said his immediate task is to form his next Cabinet, which will be announced when ready.

The 52-year-old premier also reflected on the concerns that had been raised throughout the hustings.

Singaporeans have given feedback on the cost of living and housing, he noted.

“We have been working on these issues, and I assure you, we will redouble our efforts in the coming term to tackle these issues of concern,” he said.

The Workers' Party (WP), rated as one of the strongest opposition parties in the island state, managed to retain its 10 parliamentary seats.

A total of 2,429,281 votes, including rejected votes, were cast in the country's 14th election since independence.

The Elections Department (ELD) said Singaporeans cast their votes for 92 out of 97 parliamentary seats at 1,240 polling stations island-wide to decide the future politics of Singapore.

This was Singapore's 19th election since the first general election in 1948 and 14th since its Independence in 1965.

Wong was sworn-in last May as the new prime minister in 20 years after Lee Hsien Loong stepped down after almost two decades.

There was vociferous campaigning by opposition political parties, raising issues related to high cost of living and housing as well as increasing presence of foreigners in almost all sectors of the economy in the manpower-short Singapore.

Top PAP leaders were seen balancing their election schedules during the last nine days of campaigning since nominations closed on April 23 along with negotiating tariffs imposed by Singapore's largest trading partner US.

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong had been negotiating with his US counterparts on a 10 per cent tariff imposed on imports from Singapore.

The PAP fielded candidates in all 92 constituencies, while its main rival, the Workers' Party (WP), contested 26 seats in eight constituencies.

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) fielded 13 candidates across six constituencies. Other parties in the fray included the Singapore People's Party (SPP), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), People's Power Party (PPP), People's Alliance for Reform (PAR), Red Dot United (RDU), National Solidarity Party (NSP), Singapore United Party (SUP), and Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA).

Prime Minister Wong had urged Singaporeans to vote responsibly as the global economies are going through unprecedented challenges and led to uncertainties.

The finance-trade-export focused city state sits in the middle of US-China trade war, having historical bilateral economic and diplomatic relations with both the giant markets, diplomatic sources said.

Manufacturing activity in Singapore fell into recession territory in April 2025 as tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump triggered a wave of export-order deferments and cancellations.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI), a barometer of the manufacturing sector's health, fell to 49.6 points in April, down one point from 50.6 in March; readings above 50 indicate growth while those below point to contraction.

“The contraction in Singapore's factory activity snaps 19 straight months of expansion,” reported The Straits Times, citing a Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) report on Friday.

Meanwhile, the PAP had a walkover in one constituency of five members of parliament at the close of nomination day on April 23.

The PAP's share of the popular vote slipped to a near-record low of 61 per cent in 2020 elections, down from nearly 70 per cent in 2015 and although it kept 83 out of 93 parliamentary seats, the opposition gained ground with a record 10 seats.

