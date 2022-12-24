Kabul [Afghanistan], December 24 (ANI): Amid border clashes with Afghanistan, Pakistan's government has announced that Afghan migrants, with no legal documentation will be fined or blacklisted rather than being thrown into jail, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier, in October, the interior ministry of Pakistan had circulated an ad on TV and social media saying that foreign nationals, who overstayed in the country beyond December 31, 2022, will face serious consequences. The punishment included imprisonment and forceful deportation.

After the Taliban came into power on August 15, 2021, thousands of Afghanis fled to different countries including Pakistan either by having legal visas or illegally sneaking into the country mostly through the Chaman crossing point.

Among these Afghan migrants, there are interpreters and civil service providers who served with the military forces of different countries, namely Canada, the US, Germany and others. They are impatiently waiting for their visas to get processed, according to Khaama Press. The Afghan refugees in Pakistan don't have the right to work causing them income-related problems.

Following the armed clashes that took place at the Chaman-Spin Boldak area between the border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan on December 11 and 15, the relationship has deteriorated between the two countries.

After the clashes, Pakistan's foreign office summoned the Afghan officials in Islamabad and issued a "strong condemnation" over the recent incidents of cross-border shelling, as per the Khaama Press report.

"Afghan Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad was called into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan's strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area, resulting in loss of life, injuries and damage to property, was conveyed," the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Pakistan ministry said it was reiterated that the protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that the recurrence of these incidents must be prevented.

"It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard," the statement added.

Last month, the Pak-Afghan border, also known as the "Friendship Gate" was closed briefly after an armed man opened fire from the Afghan side, according to Khaama Press.

The incident left two security personnel injured and prompted the closure of the border between the two countries at Chaman, Balochistan, Dawn reported. (ANI)

