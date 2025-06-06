Brasilia [Brazil], June 6 (ANI): Representatives of the Parliaments of 10 member countries, including India, participated in the annual meeting of the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in Brasilia on June 4-5, 2025. India was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with a high-level Parliamentary Delegation, the official statement observed.

The statement noted that the Parliaments of 10 BRICS countries strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attacks and agreed to cooperate on a 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism. Notably, the next conference will take place in India and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has been appointed as the Chairperson.

According to the official statement, this year, the 10 member countries participating in the BRICS Parliamentary Forum were India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. Representatives of these countries' Parliaments actively participated in the Conference and played a significant role in drafting the joint declaration.

Notably, after several rounds of intense discussions and deliberations during the conference, broad consensus was reached on key topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), global trade and economy, inter-parliamentary cooperation, global peace, and security.

As per the statement, the perspectives presented by India on various issues were appreciated by all countries and were unanimously included in the final joint declaration. In particular, India's decisive stance on terrorism was taken seriously. India strongly condemned terrorist attacks and emphatically called for adopting a "zero tolerance" policy against terrorism.

Significantly, the joint declaration strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, and it was agreed that the Parliaments of all BRICS countries would work together united against terrorism. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised joint efforts on cutting off financial assistance to terrorist organisations, sharing intelligence, preventing misuse of modern technologies, and cooperating in investigation and judicial processes.

India's policy and leadership were specially commended, and the BRICS Parliaments recognised that the active participation of all nations is essential to maintain global peace and security. At the conference, Om Birla effectively presented India's clear and strong role on various topics -- especially global cooperation against terrorism, a just and balanced global order, participation in technological innovations, and democratic exchanges.

As per the statement, at the conclusion of the Conference, the hosting of the next 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum was entrusted to India, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was appointed as its Chairperson.

India will now play an active role in further strengthening the growing cooperation among BRICS parliaments and advancing a shared vision for addressing global challenges.

The statement noted that the Indian parliamentary delegation was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The delegation included Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, Lok Sabha MPs Vijay Baghel, Vivek Thakur, Shabari Bareddy, Lok Sabha Secretary General Uttpal Kumar Singh, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Modi, and senior officials of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. (ANI)

